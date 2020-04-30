Rugby Union's Top 10: The best players for Wales over the years

Who makes it into our top 10 for Wales?

In the latest of our Rugby Union Top 10 series, we look at the greatest performers for Wales over the years.

Alun Wyn Jones (2006-present)

Alun Wyn Jones has 138 caps to-date

The current Wales captain is a born leader and one who leads by example. He made his Test debut against Argentina in 2006 and has won 138 caps to-date. He's the most-capped Welshman of all-time. Last year, he won his third Six Nations Grand Slam with Wales and was also named the Player of the Championship.

The 34-year-old also has an impressive Lions CV. He's the first Lion in the professional era to play in nine consecutive Tests and led the side out as captain in the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney in 2013, which clinched a first series win in 16 years.

When taking Lions Tests into account, Jones will join Richie McCaw as the most-capped player in the history of the game when he next takes the field. He only needs two more caps to overtake the Kiwi great. AWJ, as he's more affectionately known, is a record breaker, and soon to be history maker. He will not just go down as a Wales great, but a world great.

Phil Bennett (1969-1978)

Phil Bennett had a legendary side-step

This former fly-half was a true great. His dazzling feet and memorable side-step left many a fine player standing. Bennett, who made his Test debut against France in 1969, won 29 caps for Wales and scored 166 points. He won his final cap against the same team in 1978 and finished off in style, scoring two tries in that game which clinched the Grand Slam.

Bennett formed a formidable half-back pairing with Gareth Edwards, not just for Wales, but for the Lions too. He was part of the unbeaten tour party in South Africa in 1974 and captained them in New Zealand in 1977. They also played together for the Barbarians and Bennett played an instrumental role in that try by the scrum-half against New Zealand in 1973.

He is lauded in Llanelli and rightly so. He played 16 seasons at Stradey Park and was part of that famous side that beat New Zealand in 1974. He's ever-present at Scarlets matches to this day and is the current club president.

Mervyn Davies (1969-1976)

Mervyn Davies is regarded as the greatest Welsh captain of all-time

'Merve the Swerve' is another legend of Welsh rugby. He made his Test debut versus Scotland in 1969 and won his last cap against France in 1976. He won 38 caps for his country and started every single one of those Tests. He was made captain in 1975 and lifted the Five Nations Championship that same year, before going one better the following season, lifting the Grand Slam.

He had to retire from the game he loved in 1976 at the age of 29 after suffering a brain haemorrhage playing for his club side, Swansea. Despite his playing career being cut short, he's regarded by many as a Wales great and often regarded as the greatest Welsh captain of all-time.

He toured with the Lions to New Zealand in 1971 and to South Africa in 1974 - a Lions great as well as a Wales great. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001. Davies sadly passed away in 2012 after a long battle with cancer.

Ieuan Evans (1987-1998)

Ieuan Evans made his Test debut against France in 1987 and started all 72 of his Tests

This former winger was one classy finisher. He scored 33 tries in 72 Tests for Wales and captained his country on 28 occasions. Evans made his Test debut against France in 1987 and started all 72 of his Tests.

His most famous moment in a Wales shirt came in 1993 when he sprinted past both Rory Underwood and Jonathan Webb for a memorable try which sealed a 10-9 win over England in Cardiff.

Evans is another Welshman with impressive Lions statistics. He represented the famous touring side on three consecutive tours in 1989, 1993 and 1997 and scored the series-winning try in Australia in 1989.

He was awarded an MBE for services to rugby in 1996 and was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2014.

Sir Gareth Edwards (1967-1978)

Gareth Edwards made his debut for Wales aged 19

When picking an all-time World XV, this knight of the realm would be the first pick on many team sheets. He made his debut for Wales aged 19 against France in 1967 and played 53 consecutive Tests for his country. He was on the winning side in 35 of those 53 Tests; he only lost 13 matches in the red shirt of Wales. He won his last cap, again against France in 1978.

Edwards captained his country 13 times and was Wales' youngest-ever captain when he led the side for the first time against Scotland in 1968. He was only 20 at the time and still holds that record to this day.

When Edwards was the conductor, Wales were at their all-time best. He helped them win the Five Nations seven times, with three Grand Slams. Those who lived through the 70s era regard that team as the best that's ever played the game, and Edwards as the best player that's ever graced a rugby field.

The scrum-half also toured with the Lions three times and played a number of games for the Barbarians. His try against New Zealand in 1973 is referred to as the greatest try that's ever been scored.

He was knighted in 2015 for services to sport and charity.

Sam Warburton (2009-2017)

Sam Warburton

This flanker captained Wales at age-grade level before making his senior debut against USA in Chicago in 2009. He was capped 74 times by Wales and led the side on 49 occasions. He holds the record for most Tests as Wales captain.

Under his leadership, Wales won back-to-back Six Nations titles in 2012 and 2013, securing the Grand Slam in 2012. This was seen by many as Wales' most successful period since the 1970s.

Warburton became the youngest player to ever captain Wales in a World Cup in 2011 and led them to the semi-finals. He led them again in 2015 until they were knocked out by South Africa in the quarter-finals.

He was named Lions captain on their 2013 tour of Australia at the age of 24; the youngest-ever captain to lead this touring side. He was named captain once again in 2017 when they toured New Zealand. He was the first Wales captain to lead them since Phil Bennett in 1977 and became the first captain to savour a tour victory since Martin Johnson in 1997.

He played all of his regional rugby with the Cardiff Blues and despite lucrative offers from elsewhere, he remained loyal to his home-town club. He retired at the age of 29 due to a succession of injuries. He's now Wales' technical advisor in Wayne Pivac's coaching team.

Shane Williams (2000-2011)

Shane Williams scored 58 tries in 87 Tests for Wales

What a player! A pocket rocket! Williams scored 58 tries in 87 Tests for Wales. He's the country's leading try scorer of all-time and fourth in the overall list in World Rugby.

He made his Test debut against France in Cardiff in 2000 and scored a try in his swansong against Australia in 2011. Williams had a sidestep to behold and he was another whose darts and jinks left many standing and in awe.

He played in three World Cup campaigns and went on two Lions tours. He's not only revered in the Amman Valley where he was brought up, but across Wales too. He was named World Player of the Year in 2008 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, joining one of his heroes growing up, Ieuan Evans.

Gerald Davies (1966-1978)

Gerald Davies never sat on the replacements bench for his country.

Another winger makes the top 10 list and what a player T.G.R. Davies was too. Capped 46 times by Wales, Davies made his Test debut against Australia in 1966. He scored 20 tries in 46 starts for Wales and won three Grand Slams during that period.

Davies was an all-time great. He was rapid and he had a side-step of supreme quality. He was that good, he never sat on the replacements bench for his country.

Interestingly, he started his international career at centre but moved to his more familiar position of wing in 1969; he remained there until his final Test against Australia in Sydney in 1978.

Davies toured with the Lions in 1968 and 1971 and was tour manager on the 2009 tour of South Africa. He was awarded a CBE in 2002 and was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2015.

Barry John (1966-1972)

Barry John formed a formidable half-back pairing with Gareth Edwards

Affectionately known as 'The King', Barry John is regarded by many as one of the greatest fly-halves to have ever played the game. His career was relatively short but what he achieved during that time, will go down in folklore.

John made his Test debut for Wales against Australia in 1966 and played 25 times for his country. He retired from the game in 1972 at the age of 27. The baggage of fame was simply too much for him.

During his playing career, he was another who performed a formidable half-back pairing with Gareth Edwards. They played together for Wales and also the Lions. John played on two Lions tours and his performances on the 1971 tour will long be remembered. He scored 30 of the Lions' 48 points during that '71 tour of New Zealand which sealed a 2-1 series victory.

JPR Williams (1969-1981)

JPR Williams helped Wales win three Grand Slams

John Peter Rhys Williams, better known as 'JPR' was a fine full-back. He made his Test debut against Scotland in 1969 and hung up his boots in 1981. He started all 55 of his caps and scored 36 points in the red shirt of Wales.

He was another who played in that 1970s golden era, winning three Grand Slams in 1971, 1976 and 1978.

Williams toured with the Lions in 1971 and 1974. His most famous moment in the Lions shirt was on the '71 tour when he kicked the winning drop-goal to seal the Lions' first and only series win over New Zealand.