Wales squad: Louis Rees-Zammit among seven uncapped players in squad

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is among seven uncapped player in the latest Wales squad

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named seven uncapped players in his 38-man autumn squad, including Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit and Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy.

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry, Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy and centre Johnny Williams, and Bristol fly-halves Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd make up the rest of the uncapped contingent.

The call-ups of Williams and Sheedy are particularly interesting, with both eligible for England and having been involved in an uncapped match against the Barbarians for Eddie Jones as recently as June 2019 - Williams even scoring a try. Sheedy also represented Ireland at U19 level.

Johnny Williams, who played and scored for England against the Barbarians in June 2019, has been called up by Wales

Exeter Chiefs tighthead prop Tomas Francis and Scarlets backs Rhys Patchell and Jonathan Davies have returned to the squad from injury, having missed out on the Six Nations earlier in the year.

Like England and Ireland, Wales have six games coming up between October 24 and December 5, beginning with a friendly against France in Paris to prepare for their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Parc y Scarlets on October 31.

During November's Autumn Nations Cup, Wales will start by travelling to face Ireland in Dublin on Friday, November 13, before facing Georgia and England at home - venue as yet unannounced - and then finishing with a final home game against one of France, Fiji, Scotland or Italy, depending on the final standings.

"We are looking forward to getting back to international rugby and getting the squad together again," Pivac said on Tuesday.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac looks ahead to six upcoming weekends of international rugby

"This campaign is hugely important looking to the future and long term to the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

"We kick off the campaign with a game against France which will help prepare us for the re-arranged Six Nations match versus Scotland which is an important game and important we get a good performance from.

"We then go into the Autumn Nations Cup which is an exciting tournament and a great opportunity for us. It is a chance for us to continue developing our game, give opportunities to players and test them at this level. It is ideal preparation for the all-important 2021 Six Nations which will come around quickly."

Forwards (21): Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Sam Parry (Ospreys)*, Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Leon Brown (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Josh Macleod (Scarlets)*.

Backs (17): Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets)*, Dan Biggar (Northampton), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Callum Sheedy (Bristol)*, Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Dragons), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Johnny Williams (Scarlets)*, George North (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester)*, Jonah Holmes (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Ioan Lloyd (Bristol)*, Liam Williams (Scarlets).