Wales release Liam Williams back to Scarlets to prove Six Nations fitness

Liam Williams has been told to prove his fitness before Wales' Six Nations match against Scotland

Wales have released full-back Liam Williams to play for Scarlets this weekend so he can prove his fitness ahead of the Six Nations match against Scotland.

Williams will play for his region on Friday night against Benetton in the PRO14, with the 29-year-old still shaking off a long-term ankle injury.

The British and Irish Lions star missed Wales' World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa in October 2019 after suffering the ankle problem in training and has only played once since.

Now though, the former Saracens man will have a chance to prove his fitness ahead of the rearranged Six Nations encounter with Scotland at the Principality Stadium on October 31.

Dragons winger Jonah Holmes has also been released for regional action this weekend as Wales boss Wayne Pivac looks to keep his squad fresh.

"Liam Williams (Scarlets) and Jonah Holmes (Dragons) have been released from the national squad back to their respective regions for action this weekend," read a Wales statement.

"They will re-join the national squad on Monday."