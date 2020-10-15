Gethin Jenkins joins Wales' backroom staff

Gethin Jenkins has joined Wayne Pivac's backroom team

Gethin Jenkins has joined Wayne Pivac's backroom staff as Wales' technical coach for the breakdown and defence.

Jenkins replaces Sam Warburton, the former Wales captain who filled the post on a campaign-by-campaign basis but has decided to spend more time on other commitments.

A winner of three Grand Slams and participant on three Lions tours, Jenkins is among the nation's most decorated players and his international career ended in 2016 having accumulated 129 caps.

Jenkins won three Grand Slams with Wales

The 39-year-old retired from the sport in 2018 and has since worked in coaching roles with Cardiff Blues and Cardiff RFC, as well as overseeing defence for Wales Under-20s. His new role is full-time.

"I'm relishing the opportunity to get stuck into the international environment, working with quality coaches and players at the top of their game," Jenkins said.

"I'm well versed on the demands of the international game and I'm looking forward to offering my input and where I can add to the environment."

Jenkins began work at the start of the autumn and has been operating in tandem with Warburton as part of a short handover process.

Jenkins won three Grand Slams with Wales

"For me personally, I have had time to reflect and plan during the lockdown," Warburton said.

"I feel that with a new addition to my family and business interests away from coaching, I can't devote the time needed in the role and so have decided to step away from coaching."