Wales extend residency at Parc y Scarlets for Autumn Nations Cup games

A Six Nations meeting with Scotland and the Nations Cup game against Georgia had already been announced as taking place at Parc y Scarlets

All three of Wales' Autumn Nations Cup home matches - including against England - will take place at Parc y Scarlets, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) have announced.

Wales are playing away from their regular home, the Principality Stadium, with the Cardiff venue continuing its status as a field hospital.

The WRU had contingency plans in place to maximise potential revenue from attendances by hosting matches at a London venue - believed to be the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Those fixtures would potentially have been against England on November 28 and a Nations Cup play-off encounter seven days later.

But with no immediate prospect of crowds returning to grounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, the WRU confirmed the games will be played in Llanelli.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff has been converted into the Dragon's Heart Hospital

Next Saturday's delayed Six Nations meeting with Scotland and a Nations Cup game against Georgia on November 21 had already been announced as taking place at Parc y Scarlets.

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said: "It is no secret that more than three-quarters of the annual income which supports Welsh rugby at all levels comes directly from our international game, and specifically from hosting Wales matches in front of capacity crowds.

"That is why we made contingency plans to play matches in London and why we have waited as long as possible before resigning ourselves to the prospect of playing behind closed doors in Wales.

"This news, however inevitable it may have become during recent days, is a financial setback, but it has not been unforeseen and measures have been, and will be taken, to mitigate for our losses.

"Of course, we understand there is a bigger picture at play, and the health of the nation and its individuals, which include our supporters, players, administrators and the many volunteers in our game throughout the country, must come first.

"We know the nation will be tuning in and will be with us at Parc y Scarlets in spirit if not in person, and we look forward to the day when we will all be able to gather together once again in more familiar circumstances at Principality Stadium."

Wales' Nations Cup campaign starts against Ireland in Dublin on November 13.