Six Nations: Alun Wyn Jones to become most-capped international in Wales vs Scotland

Alun Wyn Jones will earn his 149th international cap when Wales face Scotland

Alun Wyn Jones will become rugby union's most-capped international when he plays his 149th Test in Wales vs Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The Wales captain will earn his 140th cap for his country, which in addition to his nine caps for the British & Irish Lions will take him past former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw's record which Jones equalled last week.

Wales show six changes from that 38-21 friendly defeat in Paris with a debut handed to Cardiff Blues back-rower Shane Lewis-Hughes.

The 23-year-old gets his opportunity alongside Lions duo Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau after originally being called into Wayne Pivac's squad as training cover.

Cardiff's Shane Lewis-Hughes will make his Wales debut

Will Rowlands, fresh from playing in the Gallagher Premiership final with Wasps, makes his first start in the second row alongside skipper Jones.

Exeter prop Tomas Francis comes into the front-row alongside Rhys Carre and Ryan Elias.

In the backline, scrum-half Gareth Davies partners Dan Biggar, while Owen Watkin comes into the midfield alongside Jonathan Davies.

Liam Williams replaces the 96-times capped George North in the back three after recovering from a foot injury.

Liam Williams slots in on the wing after recovering from a foot injury

On the bench, Sam Parry, Wyn Jones and Dillon Lewis provide the front-row replacements with Cory Hill and James Davies completing the forward contingent.

Lloyd Williams comes straight into the matchday squad and provides backline cover along with Rhys Patchell and Nick Tompkins.

Gloucester's teenage wing Louis Rees-Zammit was ruled out with a slight knock.

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Liam Williams, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Shane Lewis-Hughes, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Davies, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Nick Tompkins.