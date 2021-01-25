Welsh rugby receives £13.5m COVID-19 rescue package from government

Welsh rugby is to receive a £13.5m grant from the government

Welsh rugby has secured a £13.5m funding package from the government to help soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant will be divided equally among the WRU and the country's four professional regions - Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

The grant is in addition to the £20m pound loan the WRU had secured in September.

The government will also provide £1.5m to Welsh football, £1.2m to horse racing and £1m to cricket.

WRU chief executive said: "On behalf of the professional game in Wales I would like to thank Welsh Government for this award from the Spectator Sports Survival Fund.

"During an incredibly challenging time we have found both Welsh Government and Sport Wales accessible, responsive and sympathetic to the plight of our game in Wales.

"We always anticipated there would be challenges with spectator attendance at the recent Autumn Nations Cup.

"However, with the ongoing nature of the pandemic, no one is able to predict with any certainty when crowds will be allowed back into stadia, allowing our income streams to return to normal. As such this £13.5m grant is timely and hugely helpful."