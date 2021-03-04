Kieran Hardy: Wales scrum-half to miss rest of Six Nations with hamstring injury

Kieran Hardy has been released from the Wales squad

Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy has been ruled out of their remaining Six Nations games due to a hamstring injury.

Hardy suffered the injury second half of Wales' Triple Crown-clinching victory over England, having earlier scored his side's third try from a quickly-taken tap penalty.

He will miss Wales' matches with Italy and France later this month, with the Welsh Rugby Union confirming he has been released from the squad.

The WRU said: "Kieran has been released from the squad due to a hamstring injury suffered in the game versus England on Saturday.

"He will continue his rehabilitation back at the Scarlets."

Hardy has scored two tries in four appearances for Wales

Fellow scrum-half Tomos Williams suffered a hamstring injury during the opening Six Nations win against Ireland last month and has not played since.

He could, though, be back in the frame for Six Nations leaders Wales' trip to Rome on March 13, while head coach Wayne Pivac also has Gareth Davies and Lloyd Williams as scrum-half options.