Wales duo Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell out of match against Argentina

Wales have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their Autumn Nations Series clash against Argentina with Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell ruled out.

Full-back Halfpenny was selected to start the series-opening appointment with New Zealand last weekend, but he aggravated a hamstring problem and was officially withdrawn just over an hour before kick-off.

Leicester flanker Reffell suffered a rib injury during the 55-23 defeat and was forced off.

Wales assistant coach Gethin Jenkins has confirmed both players will miss the Pumas clash in Cardiff on Saturday.

"Leigh is not going to be available this week, and Tommy won't be available," defence specialist Jenkins said.

"They are the only two, I think at the moment, that are fully ruled out for the weekend."

Wales' Autumn Internationals Saturday, November 5 Wales 23-55 New Zealand 3.15pm Saturday, November 12 Wales vs Argentina 5.30pm Saturday, November 19 Wales vs Georgia 1pm Saturday, November 26 Wales vs Australia 3.15pm

Gareth Anscombe was switched from fly-half to full-back as Halfpenny's replacement against the All Blacks, with Rhys Priestland starting in the No 10 jersey.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac could go down the same route against Argentina, although he should have another option with the versatile Josh Adams now back in full training after a hand injury.

Wales captain Justin Tipuric looks set to move across the back-row from blindside to openside, with potentially Dan Lydiate or Exeter's Christ Tshiunza at six.

Pivac's team will host a Pumas side fresh from defeating England 30-29 at Twickenham.