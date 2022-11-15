Wales vs Georgia: Josh Macleod in for debut; Josh Adams, Owen Watkin, Rhys Priestland, Ben Carter, Jac Morgan start
Josh Macleod (No 8), Josh Adams (wing), Owen Watkin (centre), Rhys Priestland (out-half), Ben Carter (second row), Jac Morgan (flanker) all come in to start vs Georgia as Wales head coach Wayne Pivac makes six changes; Leigh Halfpenny returns from injury to start among replacements
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 15/11/22 11:20am
Uncapped Scarlets back-row Josh Macleod has been named to start as one of six Wales changes to face Georgia on Saturday.
Head coach Wayne Pivac was due to name his squad on Thursday, but chose to confirm the team two days early as Wales seek to follow their tight win over Argentina on Saturday with victory over The Lelos in Cardiff.
As well as Macleod starting at No 8, there are returns in the backs for wing Josh Adams, centre Owen Watkin and out-half Rhys Priestland.
In the forwards, second-row Ben Carter and back-row Jac Morgan are also brought in to start, after Monday brought confirmation Wales will be without flanker Dan Lydiate (arm) and lock Will Rowlands (shoulder) due to injury.
Wales have won just three Test matches from 10 played in the calendar year of 2022 so far.
Wales' Autumn Internationals
|Saturday, November 5
|Wales 23-55 New Zealand
|Saturday, November 12
|Wales 20-13 Argentina
|Saturday, November 19
|Wales vs Georgia
|1pm
|Saturday, November 26
|Wales vs Australia
|3.15pm
Wales: 15 Louis Rees-Zammit, 14 Alex Cuthbert, 13 George North, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Rhys Priestland, 9 Tomos Williams, 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Ben Carter, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Jac Morgan, 7 Justin Tipuric (c), 8 Josh Macleod
Replacements: 16 Bradley Roberts, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Dane Blacker, 22 Sam Costelow, 23 Leigh Halfpenny.
More to follow...
