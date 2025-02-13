Six Nations: Wales interim coach Matt Sherratt adds fly-halves Gareth Anscombe and Jarrod Evans as Rob Howley departs

Harlequins fly-half Jarrod Evans, Gloucester fly-half Gareth Anscombe and centre Max Llewellyn have been called up by Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt, while Rob Howley is no longer part of the coaching staff.

Warren Gatland left his position by mutual consent on Tuesday after overseeing the side's record-extending 14th straight defeat, a 22-15 Six Nations loss to Italy in Rome - Wales' first on Italian soil in 18 years.

That followed on from a 43-0 drubbing to France in the first round of this year's Six Nations, raising the prospect of successive wooden spoons.

Welsh Rugby CEO Abi Tierney explains the reasons behind Warren Gatland leaving his role as Welsh head coach

Anscombe and Llewellyn were surprise omissions from Gatland's Six Nations squad, while Evans made his last Wales appearance against Argentina in 2021.

Wales' new-look squad will assemble for a training camp on Monday February 17, to prepare for their next match against Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday February 22.

Ospreys centre Owen Watkin has been released from the squad as he requires surgery on an ACL tear suffered against France, while Saracens full-back Liam Williams has also been released due to a knee injury picked up in the same game.

Image: Gatland's second spell in charge of Wales has been a struggle

Meanwhile, Howley remains under contract with the Welsh Rugby Union but will not be part of the coaching team for the remaining three fixtures of their 2025 Six Nations campaign, according to a statement from the WRU.

Howley was a coaching mainstay during Gatland's first reign in charge of Wales and returned to the staff as an assistant ahead of last year's Six Nations.

Wales squad for 2025 Six Nations

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), James Botham (Cardiff), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), WillGriff John (Sale Sharks), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys, capt), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Will Rowlands (Racing 92), Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers), Freddie Thomas (Gloucester), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Henry Thomas (Scarlets), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Ben Warren (Ospreys), Teddy Williams (Cardiff)

Backs: Josh Adams (Cardiff), Gareth Anscombe (Gloucester), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Rugby), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Jarrod Evans (Harlequins), Josh Hathaway (Gloucester), Eddie James (Scarlets), Max Llewellyn (Gloucester), Ellis Mee (Scarlets), Blair Murray (Scarlets), Joe Roberts (Scarlets), Tom Rogers (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff). Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Rhodri Williams (Dragons), Tomos Williams (Gloucester)

Saturday February 22

Wales vs Ireland (2.15pm)

England vs Scotland (4.45pm)

Sunday February 23

Italy vs France (3pm)

