Benjamin Fall at full-back as France make two changes for Fiji Test

Benjamin Fall replaces Maxime Medard at full-back

Benjamin Fall and Rabah Slimani come into the France starting line-up for Saturday's Test against Fiji at Stade de France.

Fall has been named at full-back in place of Maxime Medard, who has been ruled out with a concussion sustained in last weekend's 28-13 win over Argentina.

Medard left the field after only two minutes of that match and was replaced by Fall, who won his first nine caps on the wing before switching to full-back this year under new coach Jacques Brunel.

Rabah Slimani starts at tighthead prop

The other change to the starting line-up sees prop Slimani replace Cedate Gomes Sa for his first start of the November Tests, having come off the bench against South Africa and Argentina.

Brunel has named two uncapped front-rowers on his bench in 20-year-old prop Demba Bamba and hooker Julien Marchand.

Centre Geoffrey Doumayrou is also back on the bench after he missed the victory over Argentina with concussion.

France: 15 Benjamin Fall, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Yoann Huget, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Baptiste Serin; 1 Jefferson Poirot, 2 Guilhem Guirado (c), 3 Rabah Slimani, 4 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5 Yoann Maestri, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 7 Artur Iturria, 8 Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Felix Lambey, 20 Kelian Galletier, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Geoffrey Doumayrou.