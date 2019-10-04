France lose Thomas Ramos and Peato Mauvaka from Rugby World Cup squad

Thomas Ramos has withdrawn from France's World Cup squad

France have lost full-back Thomas Ramos and hooker Peato Mauvaka for the Rugby World Cup in a mounting injury toll for Les Bleus in Japan.

Ramos twisted his left ankle during Wednesday's 33-9 win over the United States in Fukuoka and will be replaced by Vincent Rattez, the French rugby federation said on Friday.

Mauvaka felt pain in the build-up to the United States game and has been replaced in the squad by Toulon's Christopher Tolofua.

France had already had winger Wesley Fofana and prop Demba Bamba ruled out of the World Cup by injuries.

France, who beat Argentina in their opening game, play their third Pool C clash against Tonga on Sunday.