Virimi Vakatawa and Kylan Hamdaoui out of France vs Italy

France centre Virimi Vakatawa is struggling with a muscle injury

France centre Virimi Vakatawa and full-back Kylan Hamdaoui have been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations meeting with Italy due to injury.

New Zealand-born Vakatawa has not fully recovered from a tricep injury he sustained early on in France's 24-17 home victory over England in their opener last weekend.

The in-form 27-year-old, who has scored seven tries for club side Racing 92 so far this season, played the majority of the contest with heavy strapping on his left arm.

Hamdaoui, 25, has been ruled out of the match at Stade de France due to an ankle problem.

France head coach Fabien Galthie will name his team to face Italy later on Friday as they look to build on a promising start to this year's Six Nations campaign.