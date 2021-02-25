Six Nations: France vs Scotland in Paris on Sunday postponed after new Covid case in French camp

France coach Fabien Galthie was among those who tested positive last week

France's Six Nations clash against Scotland in Paris on Sunday has been postponed after a new coronavirus case was recorded in the French camp.

The decision comes after France suspended training on Thursday when a fresh Covid-19 positive was returned among their players from tests conducted on Wednesday. The squad is now isolating.

The Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) met on Thursday to review France's situation and came to a unanimous recommendation that the game be postponed.

The decision will be ratified later on Thursday by the Six Nations Council, with a date for the rescheduled game to be announced in "due course".

On Wednesday, Six Nations organisers had given the go ahead for Sunday's match, despite 13 positive results recorded in the French camp in the past week.

France captain Charles Ollivon is one of 11 France players who have tested positive for coronavirus

Captain Charles Ollivon and scrum-half Antoine Dupont are among the now 11 players to have contracted the virus, while head coach Fabien Galthie was among three staff to test positive.

The team had only resumed contact training on Wednesday but the FFR had previously said it would conduct daily testing until Sunday.

France's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has asked president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR), Bernard Laporte, to investigate the series of cases.

France have a 100-per-cent record in this year's tournament having recorded victories over Italy and Ireland in their two matches to date.

They are still due to face England at Twickenham on March 13 before ending their Six Nations campaign at home to Wales a week later.