Sergio Parisse returns to lead Italy against England at Twickenham

Sergio Parisse returns to skipper Italy in one of three changes for Saturday's Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.

Parisse missed Italy's last outing against Ireland after suffering concussion playing for Stade Francais in the Top 14 but has been passed fit to take his place at No. 8. He is joined in the back row by Sebastian Negri, who also missed the Ireland defeat due to illness.

The only other change is in the front row where Luca Bigi makes his first Championship start at hooker as Leonardo Ghiraldini drops to the bench.

Italy were impressive last time out as they really took Ireland on, going into the break with a 16-12 lead. However, they were unable to score in the second half and went on to lose 26-16.

"We have trained well this week to build on the great work done before the Ireland game," said Italy coach Conor O'Shea.

"The focus has to be on ourselves and on the things we can control, trying to play our best rugby.

"It will be a big challenge."

England's Dylan Hartley tries to get clarity over Italy's no-ruck action during their 2017 Six Nations clash

Italy, who are bottom of the standings, have never beaten England but did cause them problems two years ago with their 'no-ruck' tactics.

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Michele Campagnaro, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Luca Bigi, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Federico Ruzza, 5 Dean Budd, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Abraham Steyn, 8 Sergio Parisse (c),

Reserves: 16 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 David Sisi, 20 Jake Polledri, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Ian McKinley, 23 Tommaso Castello.