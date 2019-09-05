Italy make 12 changes for final Rugby World Cup warm-up against England

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea has named a much-changed side to face England in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

O'Shea has made 12 changes to the side that lost 44-17 to France last weekend.

Gloucester scrum-half Callum Braley is set to receive his first cap for the Azzurri when they face England at St James' Park on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Dean Budd will captain Italy in Newcastle and the Benetton lock believes their opponents this weekend could go all the way in Japan.

"In our view they are going to be in the final," he said. "They are one of the best teams physically, how they play the game - they look like a very fluid and physical team."

When asked which England players were the most threatening to face, Budd added: "I think [Billy] Vunipola is probably number one.

"The gain line he can create for the England boys, just matching him and stopping him from going forward will be huge so they can't get that front line ball.

"If they can set those backs alight then they are very dangerous."

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Giulio Bisegni, 12 Tommaso Benvenuti, 11 Edoardo Padovani, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Callum Braley, 1 Nicola Quaglio, 2 Oliviero Fabiani, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 David Sisi, 5 Dean Budd (c), 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Abraham Steyn, 8 Jimmy Tuivaiti

Replacements: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Andrea Lovotti, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Alessandro Zanni, 21 Maxime Mbanda, 22 Guglielmo Palazzani, 23 Tommaso Allan