Italy prop Nicola Quaglio cited for spear tackle on South Africa's Duane Vermeulen

Italy prop Nicola Quaglio has been cited for his involvement in a spear tackle on South Africa's Duane Vermeulen which led to Andrea Lovotti being sent off during their World Cup clash.

Quaglio, who was cited by citing commissioner John Montgomery, had no action taken against him during Friday's Pool B loss to South Africa.

Prop Lovotti was sent off for dropping Vermeulen on his head in the 43rd minute as Italy went on to lose 49-3 to the Springboks, with their slim hopes of progressing now resting on beating New Zealand for the first time.

Referee Wayne Barnes gives a red card to Italy's Andrea Lovotti (left)

The two players will appear at a disciplinary hearing set to take place in Tokyo on Sunday before a three-man panel, World Rugby announced in a statement on Saturday.

Italy coach Conor O'Shea admitted his side were fortunate to receive only one red card in their World Cup loss to South Africa.

"Potentially it could have been two red cards from what I saw," O'Shea said after the game.

"It was just a stupid act. You can't play for 40 minutes with 14 players against that (the Boks), they are an outstanding team."

Italy are already facing a crisis in the front-row after two of his tight-head props, Simone Ferrari (hamstring) and replacement Marco Riccioni (concussion), both had to leave the field inside 18 minutes against the Boks, leading to uncontested scrums.