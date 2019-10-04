Brodie Retallick starts as New Zealand make 12 changes to face Namibia

Brodie Retallick returns for the All Blacks after dislocating his shoulder

New Zealand have made 12 changes for their third Pool B game against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup, with Brodie Retallick starting his first game since July and Jordie Barrett beginning as fly-half for the first time.

The All Blacks recorded a 63-0 victory over Canada on Wednesday and with just a four-day turnaround until they play Namibia in Chofu on Sunday (kick-off 5.45am BST), head coach Steve Hansen has freshened up his starting XV with just three players retaining their place.

Retallick returns to the New Zealand side after dislocating his shoulder and suffering nerve damage against South Africa in July.

The 28-year-old lock, who was 2014 World Player of the Year, was included in the squad in the hope he would be fit for the knockout stage, however, he has come back sooner than anticipated.

Hansen said: "He has decided to be an annoying guy again so that's a good sign.

"He has come back from injuries and personal tragedy in the past so he knows how to go about doing that. There is no doubting his work ethic, you see it when he plays and it is just an extension of that.

"He loves playing and to have something you love taken away from you, it's pretty easy to work hard to get back out there."

Jordie Barrett will play at fly-half after scoring a try against Canada

One player to keep his place in the side is Jordie Barrett, who moves from the wing to play at fly-half for the first time for the All Blacks.

Barrett will fill in for Richie Mo'unga and his brother Beauden Barrett as the only two specialist No 10s in Hansen's squad have been rested ahead of the final Pool B fixture against Italy.

Jack Goodhue and Shannon Frizell retain their spots at outside-centre and blindside-flanker respectively, while Sam Whitelock captains the side in Kieran Reid's absence.

New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 George Bridge, 10 Jordie Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Angus Ta'avao, 20 Matt Todd, 21 Brad Weber, 22 TJ Perenara, 23 Rieko Ioane.