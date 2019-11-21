Franco Smith to coach Italy at 2020 Six Nations

Franco Smith played nine Tests for South Africa

Franco Smith will coach Italy at the 2020 Six Nations while the search for Conor O'Shea's permanent replacement continues.

O'Shea had a contract until May next year but has left the role he took up in 2016 - the Irishman is reportedly taking up a role with the RFU.

The Italian Rugby Federation have said they will announce a permanent head coach by July 1 next year.

Smith played nine Test for the Springboks between 1997 and 1999, and coached Italian side Treviso for six years starting in 2007 before taking over as coach of the PRO14's Cheetahs.

The 47-year-old was also assistant coach of South Africa under Allister Coetzee in 2017.

Italy open their Six Nations campaign against defending champions Wales on February 1 at the Principality Stadium.