Courtney Lawes signs new two-year Northampton Saints deal

Courtney Lawes has committed himself to Northampton until 2020

Courtney Lawes has signed a new contract with Northampton Saints that will keep him at Franklin's Gardens until 2020.

The 29-year-old lock has over 200 appearances for the Premiership side, having made his debut in 2007.

Lawes said: "Northampton is my only club and Franklin's Gardens is home. I was raised just down the road and the club has always meant an enormous amount to me.

Lawes is established as a key member of Eddie Jones' England squad

"The environment Chris (Boyd, director of rugby) and the other coaches have been building over the past few months is incredibly positive and something I'm looking forward to continuing to be a part of.

"I've still got a lot to give to Saints and I'm excited to see what this squad can achieve together."

Boyd added: "The phrase 'world class' gets thrown around a lot in rugby but Courtney's ability is nothing short of that."

Lawes has 65 caps for England - plus two for the British and Irish Lions - and was named in Eddie Jones' squad for the autumn internationals on Thursday.