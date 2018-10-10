Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast: James Haskell, Rugby Championship and Champions Cup preview

This week Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox discuss the Rugby Championship's conclusion, wrap up the Premiership, look ahead to the Champions Cup and bring us an in-depth interview with James Haskell.

The Springboks looked odds-on to pick up a second successive victory over New Zealand in Pretoria on Saturday, but somehow the All Blacks came back from 12 points down with four minutes left to win.

Later the same day, the Wallabies came back from 24 points down at half-time to beat the Pumas in Salta. The boys look back over what has been a fascinating championship.

The Gallagher Premiership is six rounds old, with Greenwood and Cox wrapping up the good and the bad before we break into Europe.

And speaking of Europe, the Champions Cup is back! The first week kicks off this weekend, and our team will be on hand to look ahead to the big clashes and Pools to look out for.

Finally, Northampton Saints back row James Haskell is the special guess on the podcast this week as Rupert catches up with him at Franklins Gardens.

The 33-year-old chats his career so far, Rugby World Cup aspirations and the future after rugby.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast and to subscribe!