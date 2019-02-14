All Blacks prop Owen Franks to join Northampton Saints

Owen Franks is swapping Christchurch for Northampton

Two-time World Cup winner Owen Franks will join his brother Ben at Northampton Saints next season.

The 31-year-old prop, who started for New Zealand in both their 2011 and 2015 World Cup final victories, will move to Franklin's Gardens from the Crusaders after this year's tournament in Japan.

"I've always taken a keen interest in northern hemisphere rugby so I'm looking forward to coming to the UK and proving myself, while the prospect of playing at Franklin's Gardens in front of Northampton's passionate supporters is hugely exciting for me and my family," Franks said.

"I'd also like to thank the NZRU and the Crusaders for their continued support, and for allowing me to live out my dream."

Franks will join his brother Ben at Franklin's Gardens

Franks has won 106 caps for the All Blacks while also making 146 appearances for Super Rugby champions the Crusaders.

Franks begins his final season with the Crusaders on Saturday when they take on the Blues, live on Sky Sports Action.

His brother Ben moved to London Irish after the 2015 World Cup before switching to Northampton last summer.

"Owen is a world-class operator whose record speaks for itself," said Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"He not only will improve the quality within our playing squad, but - like his brother - his attitude will set the standard for the entire group.

"His level of professionalism can serve as a fine example for other members of the squad, and he's a very intelligent footballer - I know several of our young props are already looking forward to picking his brain.

"The fact that he has played with distinction at the highest level of the game for so long speaks volumes about his ability, so I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Owen here to Northampton next season."

Saints have already secured the signing of fellow New Zealand international Matt Proctor from the Hurricanes for next season.