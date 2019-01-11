Matt Proctor joins Northampton from Super Rugby's Hurricanes

Matt Proctor is leaving New Zealand to play for Northampton

New Zealand international Matt Proctor has signed for Northampton, the Gallagher Premiership club has announced.

The 26-year-old centre, who can also play at wing and full-back, becomes Saints boss Chris Boyd's first new signing for next season.

Proctor played under Boyd for the Hurricanes, winning the Super Rugby championship in 2016, and has been capped at senior level by New Zealand just once, against Japan last year.

He played provincial rugby for Wellington and has been part of the Hurricanes squad since 2013.

"I am excited to have signed for such a prestigious club in Northampton Saints," Proctor told the club's website.

"For a long time now, I have had the ambition of testing myself in the northern hemisphere and for so many reasons Northampton is a great fit for me.

"Not only will I have the opportunity to be coached again by Chris Boyd - the person I have worked with the most as a professional player - but I will also have the honour of joining a club that is steeped in tradition and boasts a rich history of success.

"The club and I share the same goals in wanting to achieve as much success as possible on the pitch, while also contributing to the wider rugby community off the field; so overall I am thrilled to be heading to Franklin's Gardens."