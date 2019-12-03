Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi joins Northampton from Cornish Pirates

Sam Matavesi joined Cornish Pirates from Redruth in 2017

Northampton have announced the signing of Fiji World Cup hooker Sam Matavesi.

The 27-year-old will join Saints with immediate effect from Championship club Cornish Pirates.

Matavesi, who can also play No 8, featured in all four of Fiji's pool games at the World Cup in Japan. He has won 14 Test caps.

He joined the Pirates from Redruth in 2017, and he now steps up to the Gallagher Premiership, joining a club currently two points clear at the top.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to compete at the top level of English rugby," Matavesi said.

"Northampton Saints is a club steeped in history, and the team is playing a fantastic brand of rugby at the moment."