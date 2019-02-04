Newcastle Falcons centre Chris Harris signs new two-year deal

Chris Harris is the latest Newcastle Falcons player to extend his deal with the club

Scotland centre Chris Harris has signed a two-year contract extension with Newcastle Falcons.

The 28-year-old scored his first Test try on his seventh cap as Scotland saw off Italy 33-20 in Saturday's Six Nations victory in Edinburgh.

Harris has racked up 94 Falcons appearances since his December 2014 debut, and revealed his delight at sealing a new deal at his sole senior club.

Dean Richards believes Harris' new deal shows the positive direction in which Newcastle are moving

"I'm really happy to commit once again to Newcastle Falcons," said Harris. "They've been my one and only professional club, we have a great group of boys and I want to stay and be part of something special here.

"I know we're in a tough spot at the moment in terms of our league position but I have absolute confidence in our ability to climb out of that, and to start afresh next season looking to finish where we know we can."

Newcastle sit bottom of the Premiership table after 12 matches, four points shy of Worcester in 11th place.

However, Harris has joined England flanker Mark Wilson, Samoan wing Sinoti Sinoti and fellow Scotland international John Hardie among the big names to have committed their futures to the club.

Newcastle's Mark Wilson has established himself as a key member of England's back-row, and has already extended his Falcons deal

"Chris is a very consistent performer who has worked hard to become a Premiership regular and earn full international honours," said Falcons rugby director Dean Richards.

"He is very strong in defence, he has the pace to trouble opposition defences and he provides a great link to the attacking talent we have out wide.

"It's another endorsement of what we are doing that he sees his future here with us, joining the list of key players to have announced contract renewals."