John Hardie extends Newcastle Falcons contract by two years

John Hardie joined the Falcons in October

Scotland international flanker John Hardie has signed a new contract with Gallagher Premiership club Newcastle.

The Falcons have announced a two-year deal for Hardie, who joined them in October, initially to the end of this season

Hardie, 30, has 16 caps for Scotland and Newcastle rugby director Dean Richards said: "I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to agree a longer-term deal with John, having initially brought him here for the rest of the current season.

"He is a proven performer at the very highest level, he offers a lot to the side and his work around the breakdown and tackle area is absolutely top class.

"It's great news that John sees his future with the Falcons, and it says a lot about the environment here that players of his quality are willing to sign."