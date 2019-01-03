England forward Mark Wilson signs new Newcastle Falcons contract

0:51 Mark Wilson was voted England's 'Player of the Series' in November after impressing in the back row Mark Wilson was voted England's 'Player of the Series' in November after impressing in the back row

England forward Mark Wilson has signed a new four-year contract with Newcastle Falcons.

The 29-year-old, who has made 221 appearances for Newcastle, was voted England's player of the series after a string of impressive performances in November.

"This is the club that I love and I've been here for 14 years of my life, so it's great to be able to extend that," said Wilson.

"My family is here, I class Newcastle as home and I enjoy being part of the whole club.

Wilson started all four of England's November internationals and scored a try in the comeback win over Japan

"We get really well looked after here as players, the off-field support is great and I enjoy the coaching every day.

"It means I can just focus purely on getting things right on the field and that's what I'm looking forward to doing over the next four years."

Newcastle finished fourth last season but currently sit bottom of the Premiership table with three wins from 11 games.

They face Harlequins at Kingston Park on Saturday and Wilson is confident they can start climbing up the table.

Wilson has made 221 appearances for Newcastle after coming through the club's academy

"I've got absolute faith that we will turn things round this season in what is an incredibly tight league, and it will just take a win or two to get that confidence flowing again," he said.

"We're working hard in every department and I fully believe we have it in us to push back up the Premiership table, and Kingston Park is definitely where I want to be."

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards added: "Mark is an outstanding player operating at the very top level of the international game, and the fact that he sees his future here at Newcastle Falcons speaks volumes about the club.

"As well as his tremendous playing ability Mark brings real leadership to the group, and the way he conducts himself day to say serves as an outstanding example to the many talented players coming through our academy system."