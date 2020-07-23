Nick Easter joins Newcastle Falcons as defence coach

Nick Easter is back in English rugby with Newcastle

Newcastle Falcons have appointed former England forward Nick Easter as their defence coach.

The 41-year-old, who won 54 caps for England, has spent the past two years coaching in South Africa with the Sharks' Super Rugby and Currie Cup teams.

Easter is reunited with Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards, who he played under at Harlequins.

"He has a good few years' coaching experience under his belt at a high level, and will add a lot to our group," said Richards.

"I worked with Nick at Harlequins during his playing career and he's a great character who really understands the game.

Easter played under Dean Richards at Harlequins

"He has since gone on and broadened his coaching horizons in South Africa, and will bring a fresh pair of eyes at a really important time for the club.

"I'm really excited about what Nick can bring as we embark on our preparation for the 2020-21 Premiership season, and it's an exciting time for the club."

Easter made 281 appearances for Harlequins and became the club's defence coach when he retired in 2016.

Two years later he departed for Durban, where he helped Natal Sharks win the Currie Cup while also serving as forwards and defence coach for the Sharks in Super Rugby.

Newcastle were promoted back to the Premiership following the cancellation of the Championship season

"It's great to have the opportunity to coach back in the Premiership - especially working with a guy like Dean and at a club like Newcastle," said Easter.

"I have a great relationship with Dean having played under him at Harlequins, and he's doing great work up there with a couple of promotions and a top-four Premiership finish.

"It's a club on the rise, I and I want to play my part in helping the growth of rugby in the North East.

"I've had a great experience in South Africa over the last few years, and learned a lot from being involved in Super Rugby.

"I'll now be looking to take that and grow it further by working with an outstanding group of coaches and players at the Falcons, and it's an exciting prospect."