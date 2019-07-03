Harlequins sign Newcastle Falcons winger Vereniki Goneva

Vereniki Goneva has joined Harlequins for the 2019/20 season

Harlequins have signed Newcastle Falcons' Fiji international winger Vereniki Goneva for the 2019-20 season.

The 35-year-old, who spent five years at Leicester before joining the Falcons, has won 55 caps for Fiji and scored 20 international tries for his country.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard, said: "It's a real coup for us to secure the signing of Niki to bolster our squad from next season.

"With Tim Visser's retirement at the end of last season we have been looking to bring in quality to supplement our very exciting young wingers.



"His mixture of strength and speed, coupled with his experience and his continued determination and desire to succeed will complement the strengths of our current players.

Paul Gustard is delighted to sign Vereniki Goneva

"He has been a success wherever he has been because he is talented and competitive but primarily because he is positive and a good human being."



Goneva added: "After playing in the Premiership for the last six years I am really excited to be joining Quins, whom I have always admired as one of the big English clubs.



"They were the first club that I had a jersey for as my Dad bought me one when I was very little because it is his favourite team, and so I have always had an affinity for them.



"I cannot wait to join up with my new teammates and look forward to pulling on that famous quartered jersey and running out at The Stoop next season."