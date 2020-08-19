Jack Clifford: Harlequins forward retires from rugby aged 27

Jack Clifford has battled through two major shoulder surgeries following a dislocation while playing for Harlequins in his 100th game for the club

Harlequins and England back row Jack Clifford has retired from rugby at the age of 27 after unsuccessful major shoulder surgery.

Clifford dislocated the joint when playing his 100th and final game for Harlequins against London Irish last September and has been unable to regain fitness despite undergoing two operations.

Clifford won 10 caps for England, including two starts, and became an ever-present under Eddie Jones in 2016 until damaging his ankle later in the year, the first in a series of debilitating injuries.

"I am absolutely gutted to be have to call time on my career at a relatively early stage," said Clifford.

Jack Clifford’s England Test debut came as a replacement for Harlequins team-mate Chris Robshaw during the 2016 Six Nations

"I have been at Quins since I was 13 years old and made so many good friends here. It has been an absolute pleasure training and playing with the lads each week and I will miss this environment greatly.

"I feel proud to have reached 100 appearances for Quins and it is ironic that the injury was sustained in my 100th game!"

The Australian-born forward featured heavily in the side that narrowly missed out on the semi-finals of the Premiership last season, and was contracted to Harlequins until 2022.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: "He was a player who had the ability to change a game with his explosive pace and offloading skills which, allied to his high work rate, meant he was an important player for us last season when he was a mainstay of the side who finished fifth."

Clifford, a product of the Harlequins academy, captained England at Under 18 and Under 20 level, and his immediate retirement brings to an end a 14-year association with the club.

Gustard added: "He is first and foremost a great human being and I have enjoyed watching him grow as a person and I continually applaud his courage and tenacity to fight back from each serious injury he endured.

"We had signed Jack on a long-term contract at the Club as we believed he was a key part of what we are building and so it is disappointing for everyone that we are unable to see his talents on the field once more."

England coach Jones said: "It's sad to hear the news about Jack's retirement. He's a good competitive player and a fine young man. We wish him all the best."