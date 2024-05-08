Danny Care: Harlequins scrum-half signs new deal for 2024-25 Premiership Rugby season

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new contract for next season.

Care, who has a record 374 first-team appearances, has signed a new one-year deal which ends talk over a potential move to France.

The 37-year-old has been part of the Harlequins sides that won the 2012 and 2021 Premiership titles, plus the 20211 Challenge Cup.

"I'm excited to extend my contract with Quins for my 19th season at the club. This is my home, I love everything about it, the rugby we play, our amazing fans, and the memories we have made together," said Care.

"It was an easy decision to sign the contract, we have a great group of lads who I love playing with, and we're building something very special. We have the best fans in the world, and I can't wait to pull on the Quarters for another season and run out in front of a packed Stoop."

Image: Care retired from England international duty following this year's Six Nations in March

Care has 101 England caps and is a three-time Six Nations winner, who was selected for the 2015 and 2023 Rugby World Cups.

He retired from international rugby earlier this year.

"Danny has been an incredible servant to our club and a true Harlequin, leading from the front with his exceptional professionalism, hard work, and determination to succeed," said Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard.

"We love having Danny in our squad, he's a great character and his infectious energy, alongside his experience, means he's a hugely popular and important member of our Quins DNA."

