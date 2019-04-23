Niall Annett signs new one-year Worcester Warriors deal

Niall Annett joined Worcester Warriors from Ulster in 2014

Worcester Warriors hooker Niall Annett has signed a new one-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 28-year-old has started the past four Premiership games since he returned from a shoulder injury last month.

Annett, the former Ireland U20 captain, has made 70 first-team appearances since he moved to Sixways from Ulster five years ago.

"It's the way things work sometimes. You are not always 100 per cent all the time when you are playing, but I was fit enough to play for sure and I was just glad enough to get out there with the boys," Annett said.

"I'm delighted to have signed for another year. This is a place that I am passionate about. It's my fifth year I will be heading into my sixth year next season so I'm looking forward to see what unfolds."