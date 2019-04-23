Ryan Wilson, Callum Gibbins eyeing Glasgow return against Edinburgh

Ryan Wilson could be available again to face Edinburgh at the weekend

Glasgow's push for a home Guinness PRO14 semi-final is set to be boosted by the return of co-captains Ryan Wilson and Callum Gibbins against Edinburgh.

With this year's final being staged at Celtic Park, Warriors can ensure they see out the campaign within their own city limits with victory against Richard Cockerill's outfit at Scotstoun on Saturday.

Now Dave Rennie's side - who must match Munster's result against Connacht to top Conference A - are set to welcome back their joint on-field leaders.

Scotland flanker Ryan Wilson has not played since damaging knee ligaments against Ireland during this year's Six Nations but took part in training on Tuesday as Glasgow started to gear up for their weekend derby battle.

Callum Gibbins (R) has not played since suffering concussion against Saracens last month

Wilson's back-row partner Gibbins, meanwhile, has been out of action since suffering a concussion in last month's Heineken Champions Cup thumping from Saracens but assistant coach Jason O'Halloran is confident he will also be passed fit.

He said: "We've got guys starting to come back, which is nice for us. We'll get a clearer picture around a couple of guys in the next 24 hours.

"Callum Gibbons in particular, we just need him to get through training. He seemed to be pretty good today in training.

"It would be great if we could get him back. With Chris Fusaro being injured against Leinster with a bad hamstring tear a couple of weeks back, it's important we get Callum back out there.

"We've got a number of loose forwards who can play multiple positions but Callum is an important guy."