Danny Cipriani set to be offered new Gloucester deal

Danny Cipriani signed for Gloucester from Wasps last May

Fly-half Danny Cipriani is set to be offered a new contract by Gloucester, Sky Sports News understands.

The 31-year-old joined from Wasps on a two-year deal last May, and has been linked with a host of clubs including Bristol, Bath and Toulon.

Gloucester deny he has a break-clause in his contract that could see him leave this summer and are keen to keep him at the club beyond next season.

Cipriani's current deal runs out at the end of the season, and after being left out of England's Six Nations squad, there will be renewed interest from Top 14 clubs as the No 10's international career appears to be going no further which could open the door to a move abroad.

It is not the first time that Cipriani has been linked with a move to France, however he has previously resisted the lure of the Euro seemingly in favour of playing for his country.

However, when Cipriani appeared on the Will Greenwood podcast at the beginning of the year, he denied that he chose to move to Gloucester with the primary intention of furthering his international career.

"I never signed for England. I signed because I thought it was the most positive move for my career," Cipriani said.

Cipriani started at fly-half in England's win over South Africa in Cape Town

"Where I could go and have the biggest influence, obviously with a view to still be in England contention."

Despite impressive performances domestically, Cipriani has just two England caps to his name since Eddie Jones took over as head coach at the end of 2015, both on England's tour of South Africa last June. The fly-half came on as a replacement in the second Test in Bloemfontein, and started in Cape Town a week later - the only Test England won on the tour.

But he does not appear to be a part of Jones' plans for the World Cup. Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith, 20, was included in a 31-man training squad for England's Six Nations finale against Scotland earlier this month, while the Gloucester man missed out.

John Mitchell said at the time that the selection did not mean Smith is ahead of Cipriani in the pecking order for England's No 10 jersey, but a lack of international opportunities will no doubt play on Cipriani's mind as he considers his future.