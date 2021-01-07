Ed Slater: Gloucester lock receives four week ban for dangerous play against Sale

Gloucester lock Ed Slater has received a four week ban

Gloucester lock Ed Slater has been banned for four weeks after a disciplinary hearing upheld a citing for dangerous play in a ruck or maul in Saturday's home defeat by Sale.

Slater is free to play again from February 2, ruling him out of four games including Gallagher Premiership appointments with Newcastle and Northampton as his team look to climb off the foot of the table.

Sale back row Daniel Du Preez was cited from the same game and accepted an alternative charge of reckless or dangerous play, resulting in a three-week suspension that sidelines him until January 26.

The ban means Slater will be unavailable for Gloucester next two Gallagher Premiership fixtures and will also miss out on Gloucester's upcoming Champions Cup matches as they face Ulster and Lyon.

Face-to-face try celebrations banned to combat Covid

Face-to-face try celebrations and ice baths have been banned in the Premiership as rules are tightened to stem the surge in cancelled matches.

Players are also now forbidden from shaking hands at full time, while team meetings must take place outdoors or virtually.

It comes after five matches were cancelled in 12 days due to coronavirus outbreaks - including Saturday's east midlands derby between Northampton and Leicester.