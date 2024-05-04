Gloucester to face Sharks in Challenge Cup final on May 24 after beating Italian side Benetton

Gloucester are into the Challenge Cup final for a fifth time after beating Italian team Benetton 40-23 at Kingsholm.

The Cherry and Whites will face Sharks at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday May 24 following the South African side's nail-biting 32-31 win over French outfit Clermont in the first semi-final.

Gloucester won this competition in 2005/06 and 2014/15 and then finished runners-up in successive seasons in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

They have struggled in the Gallagher Premiership this term with 12 defeats and just four victories in 16 games to sit ahead of only winless Newcastle.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But they are now eyeing a second title of the campaign after scooping the Premiership Rugby Cup in March with a 23-13 triumph over Leicester Tigers.

Hastings stars as Gloucester beat Benetton

Fly-half Adam Hastings was the architect of Gloucester's triumph over Benetton, contributing 17 points through a try, three conversions and two penalties on his penultimate home appearance before rejoining Glasgow this summer.

Full-back Josh Hathaway, hooker Seb Blake, lock Freddie Clarke and wing Ollie Thorley also touched down, while scrum-half Caolan Englefield kicked a penalty 10 minutes from time.

Benetton, Challenge Cup semi-finalists last term, pushed Gloucester hard as hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi (2) and full-back Rhyno Smith scored tries.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sharks earlier booked their place in the final after a superb late comeback against Clermont in a thriller at The Stoop.

The Sharks were 31-18 down heading into the final quarter, only for converted tries from Vincent Koch and Makazole Mapimpi to turn the game around, with fly-half Siya Masuku producing the decisive kick after Mapimpi's 71st-minute score.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...