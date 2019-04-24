London Irish record breaker Topsy Ojo to retire after Ealing Trailfinders clash

Topsy Ojo's time as a London Irish player will come to an end this weekend

London Irish winger Topsy Ojo, the club's record-appearance holder and try-scorer, will retire from playing this weekend.

The 33-year-old recently moved past 300 appearances for the Exiles, who have already secured promotion back to the Gallagher Premiership, and he has scored 80 tries in his 16 years with the club.

Ojo will make his final appearance in a London Irish jersey on Saturday, when they finish off their 2018-19 campaign against Ealing Trailfinders at the Madejski Stadium, but he will be staying at the club in a backroom role.

He joined the Exiles straight out of Dartford Grammar School in 2003, made his debut two years later and was soon an established member of the club's first-team XV.

Ojo earned his first senior England call in 2008, scoring twice on his debut, but would only win one more cap.

"It has been a privilege to play for this club since 2003 and I'm grateful that I've been able to do so for so long" Ojo told the club's website.

"I'm very proud of the milestones and the records I've achieved that will hopefully stand for a long, long time.

"I am also delighted that the club is back in the Premiership with a positive future on the horizon, and even though I won't be on the pitch anymore, hopefully I can continue to make an impact off it.

"I'll be moving into a commercial position as I take on an ambassadorial role for the club as it gets ready to move to its new home at the Brentford Community Stadium next summer. There are also other opportunities which will be announced in due course, so there is still plenty to keep me busy with the club."