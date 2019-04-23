Saracens winger David Strettle to retire from professional rugby

David Strettle says it is 'time to say goodbye' to rugby

Saracens winger David Strettle has announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old is in his second spell with Saracens, after rejoining the club at the beginning of the season from Clermont Auvergne, where he spent three seasons.

Strettle, who earned 14 caps for England, began his career with Rotherham Titans before joining Harlequins in 2006 and Saracens in 2010.

In total he made 325 appearances at club level, scoring 122 tries, but he feels the time is right to walk away from the game.

David Strettle with former England head coach Stuart Lancaster

"I spoke to my wife and we decided now is the time to say goodbye to rugby. There are some more adventures for me elsewhere," Strettle said.

"I'm lucky enough to be able to look back, be very proud and privileged to have done some of the things I've done.

"There was a time when I was at Clermont I thought I'd retire so everything from that point has been an unbelievable bonus for me and to come back to Saracens has been incredible.

David Strettle won a Top 14 title with Clermont

"When I first joined the club there was a saying called 'ELE' - Everyone Loves Everyone - it's very true. There are no prima-donnas, no one is treated better than the others.

"Saracens will always have a special place in my heart and I have some amazing memories to take forward. I'm looking forward to the last couple of months before creating further memories outside of rugby."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "To watch Strets play, is to forget you are a coach and to be a fan of rugby.

"Competitive in the air, graceful on the run, intelligent in defence, he has produced some of the most memorable moments of skill ever seen in a Saracens jersey; often in big games, often under the greatest pressure. That is the mark of a truly great player.

"Off the field, he is a dedicated team-mate and family man. Saracens have been fortunate to have David for two spells at the club and he leaves having made Saracens a better place. We wish him and his family every success in the future."