Dorian West signs two-year deal to become Sale's permanent forwards coach

Dorian West will remain in charge of Sale's forwards

Dorian West has signed a two-year deal with Sale Sharks to become their permanent forwards coach.

The 51-year-old former hooker, who was part of the England squad that won the World Cup in 2003, originally joined the Sharks on an interim basis in September 2018.

West had previously been assistant coach at Northampton, where he oversaw the Premiership and European Challenge Cup double in 2014.

"I am delighted to have signed a permanent deal at Sale, I have really enjoyed the last eight months with the club and I can already see progress being made within the team," West told the club's website.

"We are looking forward to finishing the Gallagher Premiership season on a high, and building on the improvements we have made this year to create a formidable pack capable of challenging at the top of the professional game."

Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "Earlier in the season it became apparent that we needed some extra bite within our forwards and some organisation within our set piece.

"Dorian has an abundance of experience within the game which met all the required criteria we were looking for in a coach."