Karmichael Hunt 'feels for' Israel Folau, but says Waratahs must move on

Karmichael Hunt and Israel Folau (right) are the only two players to represent Australia in rugby union and league and play top-level Australian Rules Football

Waratahs back Karmichael Hunt has expressed sympathy for Israel Folau with his team-mate's career on the line over a controversial social media post but concedes the Super Rugby side must move on without him.

Full-back Folau, a Christian, faces having his Waratahs and Wallabies contracts torn up after posting comments on social media that gay people were destined for "hell" if they did not "repent".

"It's a sad situation," Hunt told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

"I've got a personal connection with Izzy that's gone back many years now, so to obviously see him in the position that he's in - regardless of what his behaviours have caused - I still feel for him.

Israel Folau and Karmichael Hunt pictured during training with Australia's rugby league team in 2008

"There's a process in place now which is out of our control, out of my control and away from my personal beliefs. We as a team just have to worry about moving forward and the process will take care of itself in due time."

The Waratahs have stood down Folau and stated they intend to terminate his contract.

Rugby Australia will also tear up his Wallabies deal if Folau can offer no good reason for the social media post when he faces a Code of Conduct hearing on May 4.

Hunt and Folau share a special bond as the only two players to have represented Australia in union and rugby league, and also play top-flight Australian Rules football.

Israel Folau looks to tackle Karmichael Hunt in the AFL in 2012

Hunt is also no stranger to controversy, having been arrested twice for cocaine possession while playing for the Reds and only joining the Waratahs after being thrown a career lifeline by coach Daryl Gibson.

With Folau banned, the Waratahs beat the Melbourne Rebels 23-20 on Saturday.

"Initially you have a pretty shell-shocked [changing room] and I think that's just a natural feeling to be had regardless of right or wrong because he is a team-mate," Hunt said.

"But the one thing about football... you need to be able to move on pretty quickly, regardless of whether you have a 50-point loss to a team on the weekend or you lose a player like Israel.

"You've got to be able to look forward and worry about the week coming. That's what the guys have been doing."