Israel Folau comments hurt Waratahs, says fly-half Bernard Foley

New South Wales Waratahs fly-half Bernard Foley says Israel Folau's controversial anti-LGBT social media posts have hurt the Super Rugby team.

Folau, a devout Christian, created controversy for the second time in 12 months when he said on Instagram last week that "hell awaits" for "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters".

Both Rugby Australia and the Waratahs have said they intended to terminate the 30-year-old's contract over the posts, which were similar to ones he made last year, and Folau has asked for a code-of-conduct hearing to be scheduled.

Wallabies and Waratahs' captain Michael Hooper said earlier this week it would be "hard" and "difficult" to play alongside Folau, who is suspended from all rugby activity by the Waratahs.

Foley, who also plays with Folau for Australia, said: "I think he's hurt the team, which is not what we're doing and not why we play sport.

"We're a team and we encourage diversity.

"I also don't think Izzy is a bad guy ... but I don't agree with what he's done so it's a tough situation.

"Rugby is an inclusive sport. We want to engage all the diversity we have. We want a team sport that encourages diversity, to be inclusive of all backgrounds and all religions and all faiths."

Foley added that the Waratahs have all pulled together in the face of the controversy.

"What we experienced last year ... when there was controversy, the side really galvanized," he said.

"This week the team have come together. They know what the job is at hand.

"It comes down to how we perform as a team, not as individuals," he said. "I think we have the depth in this side to be able to cope with that."