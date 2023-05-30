London Irish handed lifeline as takeover deadline extended

London Irish players were paid late in April

London Irish have escaped an immediate suspension from the Gallagher Premiership after the RFU extended the deadline for a takeover to be completed.

The club have been in talks with an American consortium over a takeover and earlier this month were given an initial deadline of May 30 by the RFU for one of two conditions to be met.

The governing body had stipulated that either the takeover had to be completed and approved by that date or for the club to produce evidence it could be funded and operated throughout next season, with failure to meet either condition risking them being suspended from the top-flight.

Sky Sports News now understands that Irish have been given a one-week extension to get the takeover completed, providing current owner Mick Crossan can pay the salaries of players and staff while the sale is ongoing.

London Irish players have been told to sit tight in the hope that the takeover by the US consortium is nearing completion.

Irish, whose fifth-placed finish was their best since 2008-09, are hoping to avoid following in the footsteps of Wasps and Worcester, who both went into administration late in 2022 and were expelled from the league.

If the takeover goes through, they will avoid becoming the third club to be kicked out of the English Premiership on financial grounds in seven months.

Irish, who since 2020 have played their home games at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium, are £30m in debt and last year owner Mick Crossan said he would sell the club for £1, if he could.

Employees of the club received their April pay a week late and the club had to cover their salaries, with payments eventually going through two days prior to their final match of the Premiership season against Exeter Chiefs. The players also demanded proof that their insurance premiums had been covered before taking to the field for that match.

It is understood that Irish players have already begun making contingency plans for next season, should the club be in breach of their contracts. Under RFU rules, players can leave their clubs for free if they are not paid within 14 days of their schedules payment date of wages.

The RFU's club financial viability working group had a meeting scheduled on Tuesday evening before making a recommendation to the RFU board.

The official RFU announcement is expected on Wednesday.