London Irish: German investor edging closer to takeover as conversations with fans scheduled

Former Premiership side London Irish entered administration in June 2023 and have been in talks with German investor Daniel Thomas Loitz; Loitz will have video call on Wednesday with fans re "significant update"; stream international rugby in 2024 with a NOW Sports Month Membership

By Amar Mehta

Wednesday 12 June 2024 10:50, UK

London Irish v Exeter Chiefs - Gallagher Premiership - Brentford Community Stadium London Irish fans inside the stand before the Gallagher Premiership match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Issue date: Tuesday May 18, 2021.
Image: A German investor is edging closer to completing a takeover of London Irish, Sky Sports understands

A German investor is edging closer to a takeover of London Irish and will speak to fans on Wednesday, Sky Sports News has learned.

The club entered administration in June 2023 and have been in talks Daniel Thomas Loitz, who heads up investment firm Hokulani Ltd.

Loitz will have a video call with fans on Wednesday evening and has described the ongoing takeover process as "positive."

Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions and Mr Loitz will provide a "significant update."

London Irish did not have further comment when approached by Sky Sports News.

The German investor is also "very close" to investing a 25 per cent stake in Albanian football side Skenderbeu Korce - who in 2019 were handed a 10-year ban from UEFA competitions for alleged match-fixing.

England's summer fixtures (UK and Irish time)

Saturday June 22 - vs Japan (6.50am)
Saturday July 6 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports
Saturday July 13 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

