London Irish: German investor edging closer to takeover of club

A German investor is edging closer to a takeover of London Irish and spoke to fans on Wednesday, Sky Sports News has learned.

The club entered administration in June 2023 and have been in talks Daniel Thomas Loitz, who heads up investment firm Hokulani Ltd.

Loitz had a video call with fans on Wednesday evening and described the ongoing takeover process as "positive."

Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions and Mr Loitz will provide a "significant update".

London Irish did not have further comment when approached by Sky Sports News.

The German investor is also "very close" to investing a 25 per cent stake in Albanian football side Skenderbeu Korce - who in 2019 were handed a 10-year ban from UEFA competitions for alleged match-fixing.

