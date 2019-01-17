Wasps sign All Blacks prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen from Hurricanes

Jeff Toomaga-Allen will move to Wasps next season

Wasps have signed their second All Black in as many days with prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen arriving from the Hurricanes for next season.

The 28-year-old tighthead replaces departing props Will Stuart and Jake Cooper-Woolley, who are leaving the Ricoh Arena this summer.

He joins fellow New Zealand international Malakai Fekitoa, who joins from Toulon, and also links up with former Hurricanes team-mate Brad Shields.

"To bring someone of Jeff's calibre to the club is fantastic news," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"Jeff is a solid scrummager while also being strong in defence, and like most New Zealanders, he is gifted with ball in hand so he's a terrific all-round player.

"We're looking forward to him joining us next season as he'll provide a real wealth of experience to the front row."

Toomaga-Allen has made 101 appearances for Hurricanes and won a Super Rugby title in 2016. He won his sole New Zealand cap against Japan in 2013.

"I want to help the club compete at the very top of the Premiership and European competitions, and hopefully I can be part of something special in winning trophies," he said.