England forward Joe Launchbury extends Wasps deal

Last Updated: 28/11/19 1:27pm

Joe Launchbury has signed a new deal with Wasps, the club announced on Thursday.

The length of the contract has not been revealed. Club captain Launchbury has played 142 times for Wasps in a career spanning 10 seasons.

"Wasps have been great to me and I will forever have an association with the club," said the England international.

"There have been some special moments during the past 10 years and I want to create more of those over the coming seasons.

"We have a good young squad, and I think we're now starting to see young players coming through the system which a crucial cog in any elite club.

Launchbury was part of the England squad that made it to the final of the Rugby World Cup
"With a fantastic home ground at Ricoh Arena and our own high-performance training base being built, the future certainly looks very bright.

"Hopefully as a club we keep developing and growing more and more Premiership-class players, and compete for silverware moving forward."

Wasps' director of rugby Dai Young said: "Launchers has been a tremendous servant to the club and we're thrilled he's agreed to sign a new deal.

"He is a born leader, who adds a lot to this team and having someone of his ilk pledging their future to the Club is a real statement of intent."

