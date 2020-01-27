Robert Howley could be set for Wasps return after coaching ban expires

Rob Howley was banned from coaching for 18 months, nine of those suspended, and is free to return in June

Rob Howley is in contention to return to his former club Wasps when his coaching ban expires.

The 49-year-old is a candidate to become Wasps' attack coach next season once his ban expires in June.

The former Wales attack coach is banned for 18 months, nine of those suspended, for breaching World Rugby Anti-Corruption and Betting Regulations.

Howley, who won 59 caps during a glittering playing career, admitted making 363 bets with a variety of bookmakers involving more than 1,000 matches and including some where Wales were playing.

He spent two seasons at the club as a player and has worked previously with Wasps' director of rugby, Dai Young, at the Cardiff Blues.