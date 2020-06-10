Ashley Johnson leaves Wasps, along with Charlie Matthews and Billy Searle

Ashley Johnson is one of three players to have left Wasps

Forwards Ashley Johnson and Charlie Matthews have left Wasps, along with fly-half Billy Searle.

Hooker Johnson, who has played three times for South Africa, scored 42 tries in 198 appearances during his eight-year spell at the club.

"Ashley has to go down as one of the best signings in Wasps history," head coach Lee Blackett told the club's official website.

"He has become a fan favourite for several reasons, whether it's his barnstorming carries, massive gain line stopping tackles or for being a very humble character. Ash will be massively missed both on and off the field."

10 years of pints and pies, now for some Sake and Sushi 🇯🇵 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/jFfpKfT4f3 — Charlie Matthews (@CMatthews5) June 10, 2020

Prop Matthews has featured 28 times for Wasps, having previously spent nine years with Harlequins.

But he will now embark on a new adventure In Japan, where he has agreed a deal to join Kamaishi Seawaves.

"After eight enjoyable years in the Premiership I have decided that the time is right for my young family and I to take up an exciting opportunity to play in Japan," he said.

"It has been a pleasure working with such a great group of players and staff over the last two years and I have no doubt that they will be very successful in the coming seasons."

Meanwhile, 24-year-old fly-half Searle is also leaving the Ricoh Arena after kicking 98 points in 21 appearances, which included battling back from an eight-month injury lay-off last year due to a bad leg break.