Will Greenwood's podcast: Tom and Ben Curry on being twins, England and their all-time back row

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Sale Sharks stars Tom and Ben Curry join Will and Rupert to discuss being identical twins, England and their all-time back row.

The pair spoke about the unique nature of growing up together, and their journey to both becoming professional rugby players at Sale.

Ben recalls the back spasm that led to him missing out on a first England appearance vs Barbarians in 2017, opening the door for brother Tom who has since gone on to earn 23 England caps and was shortlisted for the 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year award.

The brothers also each pick an all-time back row with players they would have loved to have played alongside.

Will Greenwood also gives his thoughts on having both Curry brothers starting together for England.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!